Agility Angels: where dogs teach kids to fly

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dog agility seems easy enough to explain. But you add in the mission of Agility Angels and it may take a minute or two.

Kim Holmes is the training director and says “it’s a really hard thing to describe.”

Holmes started the organization 15 years ago in her backyard with a group of trained agility dogs and a group of children with autism.

“I was scared to death,” Holmes said. “I remember those kids coming in the backyard and I kept thinking ‘don’t do anything wrong.’”

But the dogs showed everyone how to negotiate the obstacles of connecting children with autism with the world around them. The dogs just invited them to play.

“A lot of times it’s their first friend. It’s their first anything they’ve done where they’ve been successful and the dogs play a huge role in that.”

Kim says as the program has grown over the years and now partners with the Ability Center on Monroe Street, the benefits have grown for the students.

“I look at the kids talking to each other. I look at them and they’re looking at the dog and enjoying themselves and feeling good about what they do.”

But occupational therapists are starting to work with the program, pointing out clinical benefits.

“They have to differentiate between different colored cones. They have to memorize, they have to multi-task, they have to not only tell the dog what to do -- they have to direct the dog through the course.”

The program is so successful that it’s now expanding to serve people with other types of disabilities.

“We have a young lady who has her service dog and she is in a scooter. We have two of our students that are legally blind that can see enough to run the courses with dogs. We are starting to incorporate students in wheelchairs into our program.”

After all, Holmes says, everyone has the ability to fly beyond their limitations. Agility Angels just give them the wings to take flight.

You can learn more about the organization at its website here.

