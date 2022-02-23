Traffic
Family of BGSU student killed in hazing incident speak at Adrian College

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On March 4 last year 20-year-old BGSU student, Stone Foltz, was injured at an off-campus fraternity event. He died the following Sunday. Tuesday, his parents are siblings spoke at Adrian College and told their story of a family heartbroken as a result of hazing.

“We made a promise to him. I told him the first time I saw him with all the tubes on his hospital bed. One, I’m sorry. And two, I would make sure I would do everything we possibly can to put a stop to this,” said Shari Foltz, Stone’s mother.

According to the Foltz family, hazing comes in different forms and students need to be aware.

“We just want these students to understand what exactly hazing can look like, what it is. So they have an understanding that something just as simple as making fun of an individual or doing these types of things within an organization is wrong and lead to harsher or even death,” said Shari. “It might start out small in you guy’s eyes, but it builds up and it escalates. And this, unfortunately, is the result of a big little event that killed our son.”

The Foltz family says that they will continue to work to raise awareness of hazing on college campuses.

“We want them to stand up and help save lives. It is their generation that is going to help eradicate hazing. Our family message all along has been zero tolerance, and we just need these students to step forward,” said Stone’s father, Cory.

