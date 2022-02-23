Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

February 23rd Weather Forecast

Snow Returns Thursday Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few snow flurries are possible today with much colder weather. Highs will be in the low 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 20s. Snow is likely after 6pm and lasting till about daybreak on Friday. 2-4″ of snow is possible with some sleet mixing in possibly. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s over the weekend. There is a chance for a few snow showers late Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, 2021 when he nearly drowned while attempting...
Teenager home from hospital months after nearly drowning in Monroe County pond
Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Whitmer High School basketball coaches are being called heroes after jumping into action to...
Whitmer coaches jump into action to help crash victim, hailed heroes
Toledo man dies in motorcycle crash on US-24
Madison Jacoby was born needing special care, in the past few years her parents have struggle...
Nurse shortage impacts family with medically fragile child

Latest News

February 23rd Weather Forecast
February 23rd Weather Forecast
2/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/22/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/22/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/22/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast