February 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few snow flurries are possible today with much colder weather. Highs will be in the low 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 20s. Snow is likely after 6pm and lasting till about daybreak on Friday. 2-4″ of snow is possible with some sleet mixing in possibly. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s over the weekend. There is a chance for a few snow showers late Sunday.

