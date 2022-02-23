Hall of Fame coach set the standard for local women’s basketball

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 52-years ago, Women’s Basketball started at Central Catholic High School and throughout the city of Toledo. But it wasn’t easy at first -- it took a real trailblazer, and future Hall of Fame coach, to make it happen.

81-year-old Fran Krompak was the first Women’s Basketball Coach at Central Catholic and spent more than a few years fighting for sporting opportunities for female student-athletes.

“You use everything you’ve got,” Krompak says. “You don’t do something halfway.”

Former players say Krompak taught by example.

Jan Lehman played for Krompak from 1975-1979.

“Practices were organized, they were hard, they were fun and she taught always. Fran would push you to your limits. And (we) were a little bit ahead of all the teams we played against. She taught us ways to be aggressive and win. Winning, just always came naturally for her.”

Deb Carcus was on the first team Fran Krompak coached back in 1970. She recalls having to fight just to get gym time back in the day.

“We got varsity letters and the athletic director wouldn’t let us have jackets to put them on.”

Carcus says the team was always well represented by Coach Krompak and she really negotiated the way for them to get that practice time.

“It was a little rough start. But we came out of that season undefeated and by the time I graduated we only had three losses in three years.”

When Krompak learned of being named to the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame she says it was actually hard to have it sink in. But those around Krompak are not the least surprised she’s being inducted into her 5th Hall Of Fame.

Eric Stockard was Krompak’s Assistant Coach and tells 13abc, it’s about time.

“She’s been deserving of this for over 40 years! And it’s good that the state of Ohio is finally recognizing her for her accomplishments and the school is going to recognize her for her accomplishments too.”

Krompak has been described by many former players as being highly inspirational. She says her main goal was to try to get across to her players “That it meant something. That it was important. that you give the best effort you can give. That you use your best ability that you use everything you’ve got. That you don’t do something halfway. Looking at them and having them listen to what I had to say. What I say has got to mean something.”

Krompak remembers having her fair share of “friendly conversations” with administrators about getting support for the women’s team.

“I remember one time I had to talk to the principal and says couldn’t we please have a pep rally? It was like, it didn’t occur to him at first, but he came around. There is no two ways about it. It was all new. That was the hardest thing. Girls were starting to get attention and it was new. So you had to bring it to their attention.”

When it came to coming up with plays, Krompak says she would learn from the men’s coaches.

“We would sit up in the lunch room and we would use salt and pepper shakers and move them around. And that would be the players. And the coaches would give me ideas.”

Krompak goes on to say that her Assistant Coach Eric Stockard used to go watch the UT Mens Basketball team practice and he’d bring back a list of the drills they did. So Krompak and Stockard would run those same drills during their practice with the Central Catholic Ladies.

That practice paid off with countless championships, a trip to the State Championship and 5 Hall Of Fame Honors For Coaching for Krompak. Something she humbly marks up to the strength of the girls she coached over the years which would include many of them getting awarded college scholarships to play.

Krompak will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall Of Fame on Saturday, April 9th in Columbus, Ohio.

