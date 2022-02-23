Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US

Traffic
TV quoted an official in the country's Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that Iran has returned 820,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by Poland because they were manufactured in the United States.

TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran. But officials determined 820,000 of them were manufactured in the U.S.

It was decided the vaccine doses would be returned to Poland.

With more than 135,000 total deaths from COVID-19, according to official numbers, Iran has the highest national death toll in the Middle East.

Iran has relied on Sinopharm, the state-backed Chinese vaccine, but offers citizens a smorgasbord of other shots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

