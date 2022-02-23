Traffic
Jeep workers getting nearly $15,000 in profit sharing

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis employees, which include those working at the Jeep plant in Toledo, will be issued a $14,670 profit sharing check, the company announced Wednesday.

Those payments to the 43,000 North American employees will be made on March 11.

The company said it is the largest profit sharing amount in 35 years.

“In spite of the many challenges we faced in 2021, we were able to deliver strong second half 2021 and total year end financials, which were a reflection of your extraordinary contributions and, importantly, results,” the company said to employees in an email to workers.

