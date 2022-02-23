Traffic
Local broadcasting legend Gordon Ward dies at 96

Local broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor dies at the age of 96.
Local broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor dies at the age of 96.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor has died.

Gordon Ward, who came to Toledo in the late 50′s, died Tuesday at the age of 96.

He started at 13abc, at the time known as WSPD-TV, an NBC affiliate, in 1967. Before that, he worked as an anchor as WTOL.

He retired in 1987 after a storied career in broadcast news. In 2016, Ward was honored at the regional Emmys when he was inducted in the Gold Circle -- which recognizes broadcasters who have worked in the industry for 50 or more years.

He was recently hospitalized after a fall.

This is a breaking news story -- check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

