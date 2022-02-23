Local broadcasting legend Gordon Ward dies at 96

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor has died.

Gordon Ward, who came to Toledo in the late 50′s, died Tuesday at the age of 96.

He started at 13abc, at the time known as WSPD-TV, an NBC affiliate, in 1967. Before that, he worked as an anchor as WTOL.

He retired in 1987 after a storied career in broadcast news. In 2016, Ward was honored at the regional Emmys when he was inducted in the Gold Circle -- which recognizes broadcasters who have worked in the industry for 50 or more years.

He was recently hospitalized after a fall.

