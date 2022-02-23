Traffic
Address mix-up prompts retraining, discipline at Lucas Co. 911 dispatch center

There are tools and procedures in place to prevent location errors.
By Alexis Means
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Regional Council of Governments, also known as the RCOG, has completed its internal review of the incident that occurred last week at the intersection of Monroe and Erie, in Sylvania, but ended up sending first responders to the intersection of Monroe and Erie in downtown Toledo.

The RCOG will be retraining and reviewing procedures with the involved employees and issuing discipline.

