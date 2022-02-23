Moment of Science: How Long is a Second?

We all have a sense of how much time a second takes even without looking at the numbers -- maybe you’re hearing those ticks or playing them in your head right now. Here’s a brief history of time as humans have known it, with accuracy that’s “second” to none.

*Night and day were of course our earliest tell for time passing, but sundials or “shadow” clocks were our first real measurements some 3500 years ago. Greek astronomers eventually created the hour, dividing the day into six parts, then four smaller parts each (24 total)... but even before that, the Egyptians had divided the day and night into twelfths to get the same number. Technically, that’s on solar time... if you go by the stars, a day is actually 23 hours 56 minutes (a “sidereal day”)... but let’s not get too far into that. Fast forward to the early 1000s, when a Persian scholar went with days, hours, minutes, seconds, thirds and fourths... voila, we have a name, though we dropped the “thirds and fourths” somewhere down the line.

*Seconds weren’t really used worldwide until the late 1500s, when the Gregorian calendar and first mechanical clocks were coming into play... but those ticks were incredibly inaccurate between machines, and far from a universal standard just yet. Enter William Clement, the somewhat literal grandfather of clocks, who made the machines more precise, and by the American Civil War, the second was established as the base unit for all time.

*With the advent of planes, trains and automobiles, each second became all the more precious. It took until 1955 to really get into the details, when scientists looked to atoms to solve this secondhand problem once and for all. Electrons orbit around the nucleus at a consistent frequency... and if you can match that frequency and control the rate of spin, hopping between energy levels, you’ll have incredibly-accurate timekeeping... the same for all observed atoms of that type, down to tens of billionths of oscillations per second. A conference in Paris in 1967 finally answered which element everyone should use, with Cesium-133 coming out on top as the winning atom. Cesium is sometimes used as a lubricant for drilling, but nowadays, is mostly used in the most reliable clocks known to man. Oh, in case you were wondering what that oscillation number looked like -- and I know you were -- it is EXACTLY 9,192,631,770... per second.

