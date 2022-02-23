Plane crash reported outside Fostoria

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a plane crash just outside Fostoria, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials tell 13abc it was a single plane crash and a preliminary investigation indicates there may be two victims. The extent of any injuries are currently unknown.

Additional details were not immediately available. 13abc reached out to several law enforcement agencies and are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more as this story develops.

