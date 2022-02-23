Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Plane crash reported outside Fostoria

{CAPTION HERE}
{CAPTION HERE}(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a plane crash just outside Fostoria, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials tell 13abc it was a single plane crash and a preliminary investigation indicates there may be two victims. The extent of any injuries are currently unknown.

Additional details were not immediately available. 13abc reached out to several law enforcement agencies and are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more as this story develops.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Toledo man dies in motorcycle crash on US-24
Whitmer High School basketball coaches are being called heroes after jumping into action to...
Whitmer coaches jump into action to help crash victim, hailed heroes
Police lights graphic
Case Files: Bowling Green Police Search For Gunman
Madison Jacoby was born needing special care, in the past few years her parents have struggle...
Nurse shortage impacts family with medically fragile child

Latest News

Gordon Ward, former 13abc anchor, dies at 96
Gordon Ward, former 13abc anchor, dies at 96
Family want to spread a message to eradicate hazing
The family of the 20-year-old BGSU student killed in a hazing incident speak at Adrian College
Broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor Gordon Ward dies at 96
Local broadcasting legend Gordon Ward dies at 96
Ukraine: What it means here
What’s at stake for our part of the world during Ukraine-Russia conflict?