Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers urge seniors to be prepared in case of emergency

Former Deputy Director of Ohio Homeland Security says keep 3 days of supplies on hand
Earl Mack with the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club speaks to senior citizens about...
Earl Mack with the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club speaks to senior citizens about emergency preparedness at Waterside Community Clubhouse in Maumee.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - If you lose power, do you have enough food and water to survive? What about food for your pets? Or medicines?

Those are some of the questions members of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club want you to think about answering before there’s an emergency.

“What they need to have in their homes so that they’re ready for three days without power,” said Fred LeFebvre, radio personality from WSPD and member of the Buffalo Soldiers, “and it’s everything from toilet paper to water to canned goods to a radio that operates without electricity, what to do with your cell phone, how to care for your pets, how much medicine to have on hand. All of those kind of things.”

LeFebvre was with fellow Buffalo Soldier Earl Mack at the Waterside Community Clubhouse in Maumee. They spoke to members of the 55+ community, driving home a message of being prepared as part of their “safe and secure” program for senior citizens.

“It’s just at the heart of us. It’s the Buffalo Soldiers way of giving back to the community. It’s our community service mission that we have for our elderly, for our young people, and for our communities to do those things, to give awareness of how to stay safe,” added Mack, who served as Deputy Director of Ohio Homeland Security for six years.

In case a natural disaster such as a storm or a flood knocks out your electricity, Mack says make sure you have those key supplies of water, canned goods, food for your pets, medications, and toiletries. Also, make sure it’s enough to last your household three days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, 2021 when he nearly drowned while attempting...
Teenager home from hospital months after nearly drowning in Monroe County pond
Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Whitmer High School basketball coaches are being called heroes after jumping into action to...
Whitmer coaches jump into action to help crash victim, hailed heroes
Toledo man dies in motorcycle crash on US-24
Madison Jacoby was born needing special care, in the past few years her parents have struggle...
Nurse shortage impacts family with medically fragile child

Latest News

Lucas County Dispatch
Address mix-up prompts retraining, discipline at Lucas Co. 911 dispatch center
Officials are investigating a single plane crash outside of Fostoria.
Two killed in Seneca Co. plane crash
Fostoria Plane crash
Fostoria Plane crash
Employees are confident they have the proper tools and procedures in place to ensure the...
A look inside Lucas County 911 dispatch operations