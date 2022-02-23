Toledo Buffalo Soldiers urge seniors to be prepared in case of emergency

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - If you lose power, do you have enough food and water to survive? What about food for your pets? Or medicines?

Those are some of the questions members of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club want you to think about answering before there’s an emergency.

“What they need to have in their homes so that they’re ready for three days without power,” said Fred LeFebvre, radio personality from WSPD and member of the Buffalo Soldiers, “and it’s everything from toilet paper to water to canned goods to a radio that operates without electricity, what to do with your cell phone, how to care for your pets, how much medicine to have on hand. All of those kind of things.”

LeFebvre was with fellow Buffalo Soldier Earl Mack at the Waterside Community Clubhouse in Maumee. They spoke to members of the 55+ community, driving home a message of being prepared as part of their “safe and secure” program for senior citizens.

“It’s just at the heart of us. It’s the Buffalo Soldiers way of giving back to the community. It’s our community service mission that we have for our elderly, for our young people, and for our communities to do those things, to give awareness of how to stay safe,” added Mack, who served as Deputy Director of Ohio Homeland Security for six years.

In case a natural disaster such as a storm or a flood knocks out your electricity, Mack says make sure you have those key supplies of water, canned goods, food for your pets, medications, and toiletries. Also, make sure it’s enough to last your household three days.

