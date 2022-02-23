Traffic
Toledo man’s body found in marsh in Monroe County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Toledo man after his body was found in Monroe County.

Officials responded to a report of a body found in the marsh near Bay Creek Road and Summit Street in Erie Township just before 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said the body was identified as that of Charles Andrew Hayes, 43, of Toledo. His body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Officials have not released a cause of death.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around Hayes’ death. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact its detective bureau a 734-240-7530.

