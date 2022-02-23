What’s at stake for our part of the world during Ukraine-Russia conflict?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As tensions rise at the Ukraine and Russian border, the effects of the conflict are already being seen in our part of the world and other effects could be coming.

President Joe Biden is getting tough on Russia for what he calls a flagrant violation of international law. He along with other international leaders are announcing heavier financial sanctions against Russia.

That’s after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized parts of Ukraine as independent states and and ordered his troops in.

While there’s very little chance we’ll see any armed conflict head this way, conflict half-way across the world will have some effect on us.

If you’re already tired of high gas prices, you might want to buckle up because it could be a bumpy few weeks or months.

Russia fuels so much of eastern Europe with things like natural gas. If economic sanctions cut it off from much of the rest of the world we will feel the effects.

“We would expect the price of oil to continue to go up. Maybe even natural gas in Europe but not likely in the United States. So we’ll probably see natural gas prices go up for a bit until OPEC nations equalize and produce more and kinda replace what’s going on. So Americans unfortunately might see higher gas prices in the future,” said Neal Jesse, Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University.

If you own stocks or 401k, that may take a dip too. If Russia is cut off from western banks and can’t do business with them expect stock markets across the globe to be more volatile.

“If we have sanctions, especially targeted sanctions against Moscow, I think that’s more likely to work,” said Joel Voss, Ph.D. from the University of Toledo.

Professor Joel Voss’s students are watching history unfold in front of their eyes. Everyone hopes to avoid another large-scale armed conflict in Europe, which could have the greatest impact if more troops head to countries like Poland or Germany to be ready is Russia tries to push its expansion efforts.

“Russia declares these regions independent, Russia send in peacekeepers. Ukraine or some group fires back at the peacekeepers and that might be your justification for a widespread invasion into Ukraine. I’m still skeptical that Russia would go that far because the cost would be extraordinary,” said Dr. Voss.

“What’s the likelihood of it spilling over into the rest of Ukraine?” Dr. Jesse said. “Well we don’t know that yet. That we can’t guess yet but it is a possibility.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.