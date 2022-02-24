Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

10-year-old dancer near Portland planning trip to Toledo to honor Officer Dia

5th grader plans to perform July 4th as a tribute the fallen officer
Breaeh Rios, 10, is performing a dance in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia...
Breaeh Rios, 10, is performing a dance in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia thousands of miles away after reading his story online.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Breaeh Rios is 10-years-old. She’s been dancing since she was 3-years-old. This year, her contemporary routine is in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed in the line of duty July 4, 2020.

“I was researching and I came past Anthony Dia and it just hit home,” explained Breaeh, who is a 5th grader in Hermiston, Oregon, more than 2,000 miles away from Toledo. She’s never been here, but she read about Officer Dia’s sacrifice and decided to pay tribute.

“It was such an honor to have somebody so far away do something so beautiful for Anthony,” said Tony Dia, Anthony’s father.

After 13abc’s sister station Fox 12 in Portland shared Breaeh’s story online, the two families have connected. Now, they’re planning to bring Breaeh to Toledo July 4, 2022, to perform her dance for the community.

“I want to do this to bring awareness of what law enforcement and law enforcement’s families have to do and what they go through,” said Breaeh, whose father is also in law enforcement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a single plane crash outside of Fostoria.
Former Indiana Air National Guardsmen killed in Seneca Co. plane crash
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, 2021 when he nearly drowned while attempting...
Teenager home from hospital months after nearly drowning in Monroe County pond
Broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor Gordon Ward dies at 96
Local broadcasting legend Gordon Ward dies at 96
Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Bitcoin investment goes bad for Toledo man who found broker through apps

Latest News

Rossford's Wrestling Queen
Rossford senior crowned homecoming queen and state wrestling champ
Death investigation on Cottage
Death investigation on Cottage
Two pilots, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana and Michael D. Wright, 51, were flying a...
Two killed in Seneca Co. plane crash
Police are investigating the death of Xavier Johnson, 31, after his body was found lying in a...
Body found in a Toledo yard