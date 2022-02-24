10-year-old dancer near Portland planning trip to Toledo to honor Officer Dia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Breaeh Rios is 10-years-old. She’s been dancing since she was 3-years-old. This year, her contemporary routine is in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed in the line of duty July 4, 2020.

“I was researching and I came past Anthony Dia and it just hit home,” explained Breaeh, who is a 5th grader in Hermiston, Oregon, more than 2,000 miles away from Toledo. She’s never been here, but she read about Officer Dia’s sacrifice and decided to pay tribute.

“It was such an honor to have somebody so far away do something so beautiful for Anthony,” said Tony Dia, Anthony’s father.

After 13abc’s sister station Fox 12 in Portland shared Breaeh’s story online, the two families have connected. Now, they’re planning to bring Breaeh to Toledo July 4, 2022, to perform her dance for the community.

“I want to do this to bring awareness of what law enforcement and law enforcement’s families have to do and what they go through,” said Breaeh, whose father is also in law enforcement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.