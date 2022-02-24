Body found in a Toledo yard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a yard.

Toledo police were called to a home near the corner of Cottage and Central Wednesday morning for an “unresponsive person.”

The coroner has identified the man as 31-year-old Xavier Johnson. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is expected to be done Thursday or Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

