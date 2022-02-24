Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Body found in a Toledo yard

Police are investigating the death of Xavier Johnson, 31, after his body was found lying in a...
Police are investigating the death of Xavier Johnson, 31, after his body was found lying in a Toledo yard Wednesday morning.(wtvg)
By Alexis Means
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a yard.

Toledo police were called to a home near the corner of Cottage and Central Wednesday morning for an “unresponsive person.”

The coroner has identified the man as 31-year-old Xavier Johnson. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is expected to be done Thursday or Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a single plane crash outside of Fostoria.
Former Indiana Air National Guardsmen killed in Seneca Co. plane crash
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, 2021 when he nearly drowned while attempting...
Teenager home from hospital months after nearly drowning in Monroe County pond
Broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor Gordon Ward dies at 96
Local broadcasting legend Gordon Ward dies at 96
Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Bitcoin investment goes bad for Toledo man who found broker through apps

Latest News

We talked to the Toledo Center for Eating disorders
Recognizing National Eating Disorders Awareness Week
Ohio's map mess gets messier
Ohio's map mess gets messier
Agility Angels: where dogs teach kids to fly
How to tell if someone you know is stuggling
Recognizing National Eating Disorder Awareness Week