February 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few snow flurries in the southern part of the area. Snow is likely after 6pm tonight. Snow may flip to freezing drizzle between midnight to 4am. Light snow will return between 4am to 8am Friday morning. Overall 2-4″ of snow is expected with a thin glaze of ice also possible. The higher snow totals are expected in our Michigan Counties, and the best chance of a thin icy glaze would be along and southeast of US 24. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

