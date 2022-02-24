Recognizing National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - When we hear about an eating disorder, we usually think of someone extremely skinny or a really restrictive diet. But there are so many more signs and symptoms that go into eating disorders.

The three most common eating disorders are anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Fifth Edition, anorexia is recognized by a restriction of energy intake and an intense fear of gaining weight or becoming fat. Some common signs are weight loss, refusal to eat certain foods, distorted self-image, denial of hunger, dizziness and more.

Bulimia is defined as recurrent episodes of binge eating and then using compensatory behaviors to purge, like self-induced vomiting, fasting, or using laxatives. Some common signs include noticeable weight fluctuations, stealing or hoarding food in strange places, extreme mood swings, calluses on the back of the hands and knuckles, discoloration of the teeth, and more.

Binge eating episodes are associated with three or more of the following: eating more rapidly than normal, eating until uncomfortably full, feeling disgusted or guilty after overeating, eating large amounts of food when not physically hungry, and eating alone over embarrassment about the quantity of food being consumed. Some physical signs of binge eating include weight fluctuations, stomach cramps, and difficulty concentrating. Some emotional symptoms are low self-esteem, hoarding food, practicing new fad diets, and extreme concern with body weight and shape.

Kelly Brown is the Executive Director of the Toledo Center for Eating Disorders and she says that disordered eating affects more people than we realize -- even those who are too young to be worrying about their weight.

“42 percent of 6 to 9 year-olds want to be thinner and 81 percent of 10 year-olds are afraid of being fat or overweight,” says Brown. “So number one, that’s a very young age, and number two, those are significant percentages.”

Experts say that people with eating disorders don’t always look like they are suffering.

“They are the ultimate cusp between a medical condition and a mental health condition,” says Amos Taylor, the CEO of the Eating Disorder Network for Odyssey Behavioral Health. “So a patient is decompensating right in front of our eyes and we may not recognize it. There is unhealthy at every size, and patients who are dealing with a binge-purge or bulimia may be a normative body size but could be very close to death.”

Brown and Taylor say if you have an eating disorder, the best thing to do is seek treatment.

At the Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, doctors, nurses, and therapists work together to help people physically and mentally.

“Every day we see the darkness and the dreariness and the despair,” says Taylor. “But we also get to see those who walk around in freedom, families that are reunited, marriages that are rekindled, and women who didn’t even have their period are now having babies. These are awesome things that we get to experience.”

