Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rossford senior crowned homecoming queen and state wrestling champ

Rossford senior crowned homecoming queen and state wrestling champ
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - What a week it’s been for Rossford High School senior Zoe Hussar. Last Friday she was crowned Homecoming Queen at the basketball game, but her big weekend was just getting started. From there she headed straight to Columbus for the girl’s state championship wrestling meet that began the following day.

“It was a little stressful the day of the homecoming reveal because I was like, oh gosh, I have to pack extra clothes because it’s a 2-hour drive so we can make it down,” Zoe told 13abc. “But in the end, it was worth it.”

Worth it indeed. On Sunday Zoe pinned her final opponent and won the title of state champion in her weight class. It’s a goal she’s been working towards since she was just 6 years old.

“After I won state and then realizing that I was homecoming queen, too, it made it even more exciting because they were in the same week,” Zoe said. “And that’s not really happened before, at least not that I know of.”

Zoe’s father Randy Hussar is also Zoe’s head coach. With the high emotions leading up to the championship, Randy told us that he let his assistants take the helm for the weekend.

“I was still real close to the edge of the mat,” said Randy. “But I wasn’t there to make any decisions. I wanted to be dad, and just take it all in.”

After graduating this spring, Zoe will head to Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan to join their new women’s wrestling program. Being the first to bring home this title to Rossford High School, Zoe also plans to help expand the sport across the area.

“There’s always girls at tournaments,” Zoe remarked. “When I was younger it would just be me, so it’s really cool to see how much the sport has grown.”

According to OHSAA, the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association has been hosting a girls wrestling tournament each February since 2020, and girl’s wrestling will officially be added as an emerging sport for the 2022-2023 school year, along with boys volleyball.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a single plane crash outside of Fostoria.
Former Indiana Air National Guardsmen killed in Seneca Co. plane crash
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, 2021 when he nearly drowned while attempting...
Teenager home from hospital months after nearly drowning in Monroe County pond
Broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor Gordon Ward dies at 96
Local broadcasting legend Gordon Ward dies at 96
Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Bitcoin investment goes bad for Toledo man who found broker through apps

Latest News

Breaeh Rios, 10, is performing a dance in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia...
10-year-old dancer near Portland planning trip to Toledo to honor Officer Dia
Death investigation on Cottage
Death investigation on Cottage
Two pilots, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana and Michael D. Wright, 51, were flying a...
Two killed in Seneca Co. plane crash
Police are investigating the death of Xavier Johnson, 31, after his body was found lying in a...
Body found in a Toledo yard