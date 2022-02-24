Rossford senior crowned homecoming queen and state wrestling champ

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - What a week it’s been for Rossford High School senior Zoe Hussar. Last Friday she was crowned Homecoming Queen at the basketball game, but her big weekend was just getting started. From there she headed straight to Columbus for the girl’s state championship wrestling meet that began the following day.

“It was a little stressful the day of the homecoming reveal because I was like, oh gosh, I have to pack extra clothes because it’s a 2-hour drive so we can make it down,” Zoe told 13abc. “But in the end, it was worth it.”

Worth it indeed. On Sunday Zoe pinned her final opponent and won the title of state champion in her weight class. It’s a goal she’s been working towards since she was just 6 years old.

“After I won state and then realizing that I was homecoming queen, too, it made it even more exciting because they were in the same week,” Zoe said. “And that’s not really happened before, at least not that I know of.”

Zoe’s father Randy Hussar is also Zoe’s head coach. With the high emotions leading up to the championship, Randy told us that he let his assistants take the helm for the weekend.

“I was still real close to the edge of the mat,” said Randy. “But I wasn’t there to make any decisions. I wanted to be dad, and just take it all in.”

After graduating this spring, Zoe will head to Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan to join their new women’s wrestling program. Being the first to bring home this title to Rossford High School, Zoe also plans to help expand the sport across the area.

“There’s always girls at tournaments,” Zoe remarked. “When I was younger it would just be me, so it’s really cool to see how much the sport has grown.”

According to OHSAA, the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association has been hosting a girls wrestling tournament each February since 2020, and girl’s wrestling will officially be added as an emerging sport for the 2022-2023 school year, along with boys volleyball.

