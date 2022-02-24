Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

(CNN, FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE, EA INTEGRATION GROUP, RUSSIA 24, UNTV, MAXAR, POOL, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a single plane crash outside of Fostoria.
Former Indiana Air National Guardsmen killed in Seneca Co. plane crash
Jeep workers getting nearly $15,000 in profit sharing
Broadcasting legend and former 13abc anchor Gordon Ward dies at 96
Local broadcasting legend Gordon Ward dies at 96
Police are investigating the death of Xavier Johnson, 31, after his body was found lying in a...
Body found in a Toledo yard
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, 2021 when he nearly drowned while attempting...
Teenager home from hospital months after nearly drowning in Monroe County pond

Latest News

A man looks at fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent...
‘The worst sunrise in my life’: Ukrainians wake to attack
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl, Ukrainian leader says
Authentic Cuban Cuisine in Toledo
Dine in the 419: Hola's Authentic Cuban Food
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Jury in ex-officers’ trial in George Floyd killing to meet for 2nd day