Hittin’ The Town: Jazzing up downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new hot spot in downtown Toledo that features live, local music and entertainment five nights a week. Wednesday nights at The Brick Bar pay homage to the city’s rich jazz history.

The building has been a part of the downtown landscape for decades. Trevor Deeter is the owner.

“It’s been a watch shop, a jeweler, a sandwich shop, a jazz club, a place where gentlemen would hang out. It’s definitely an if the walls could talk kind of place.”

Deeter says there’s plenty happening inside these walls now.

“We want to have a comfortable place where people can get an affordable meal, a cocktail or two, and enjoy some of Toledo’s amazing local talent.”

Trevor originally operated a restaurant here, and then realized this was the perfect place to try something new.

“We just thought with the building’s nostalgia and what it’s been and the culture that has been here, we should make it a live music venue.”

One of the building’s prior tenants was Murphy’s Place, an iconic Toledo jazz club. On the side of the building is a mural of Cliff Murphy’s bass, and that is part of what sparked jazz night.

Deeter says jazz night at The Brick Bar was a big hit right out of the gates.

“The jazz night concept is an open jam format after the regular guys play. Any instrumentalist or vocalist is welcome to do that and sit in.”

It’s about more than enjoying good music. A portion of the sales of Great Lakes Brewing products on jazz night help make music available to kids through BeInstrumental.

Doug Logston is the Executive Director.

“Our main goal and mission is to eliminate obstacles that stand in the way of children accessing music. When a child cannot afford an instrument, we provide one to them.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.