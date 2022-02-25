Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Supreme Court postpones contempt hearing for Redistricting Commission

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court continued the contempt hearing for the members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

It comes after the commission formally presented the maps after approving the latest GOP proposed map on Thursday in a 4-3 vote.

The commission was initially supposed to go before the Ohio Supreme Court next Tuesday, March 1, to face potential contempt charges after failing to meet a court-ordered deadline to approve new legislative maps last Thursday.

The Ohio Supreme Court said Friday that groups have until Monday to voice any objections.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
TikTok videos have been going around joking about getting drafted
Young adults worry about the draft being reinstated after Russian invasion
Zachary Ryan Baluski, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or...
Toledo man arrested on child pornography charges
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

Friday President Biden gave a historic announcement as he shared his supreme court nominee. If...
Toledo Leaders Praise SCOTUS Nomination
Witness says he would not wish the situation on anyone.
Witness speak out following 10-year-old's death
Jude Kentaji Brown Jackson was nominated Friday Morning to sit on the bench of the Surpreme...
Toledo Leaders praise SCOTUS pick
Damia Ezell
Witness copes following shooting death of 10-year-old he tried to save
Metroparks Meetup: Historic mill on the Maumee
Metroparks Meetup: Historic mill on the Maumee