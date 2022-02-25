Ohio Supreme Court postpones contempt hearing for Redistricting Commission

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court continued the contempt hearing for the members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

It comes after the commission formally presented the maps after approving the latest GOP proposed map on Thursday in a 4-3 vote.

The commission was initially supposed to go before the Ohio Supreme Court next Tuesday, March 1, to face potential contempt charges after failing to meet a court-ordered deadline to approve new legislative maps last Thursday.

The Ohio Supreme Court said Friday that groups have until Monday to voice any objections.

