Toledo man arrested on child pornography charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement agencies have arrested a Toledo man on child pornography charges.

Zachary Ryan Balusik, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or distribution of child pornography, according to the FBI.

The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant of Balusik’s home on Wednesday. Officials found two flash drives that contained child pornography and pornography depicting prepubescent children.

Balusik admitted to receiving and watching child pornography to investigators that day, according to the FBI. He said he began around 2009 or 2010.

He told investigators he was a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, working as a supervisor some days and as a charge nurse once a week.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the FBI Toledo Office at 419-243-6122.

