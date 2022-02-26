Traffic
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are in critical condition after they were shot while in their vehicle Saturday afternoon in Toledo, police said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Christie Street.

Detectives said they don’t believe the vehicle was moving at the time of the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the shooter or victims live in the area.

There is no word on possible suspects.

