BGSU researchers develop “smart sponge” to remove toxins from water

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Good news on the effort to keep our drinking water clean: researchers at BGSU have been pioneering a new way to remove toxins from important water systems.

To help remove the toxins, they invented a new kind of sponge that’s a little more complicated than the one in your kitchen. It’s more of a “smart sponge” that’s made in a lab and specifically engineered to soak up certain man-made chemicals that degrade very slowly, and therefore pose a long-term threat to human health.

Dr. Joseph Furgal, the Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Photochemical Sciences at Bowling Green State University told us about those long lasting toxins.

“They’re in the groundwater, they’re in the surface water, they’re on soil, they’re in landfills, they’re everywhere,” Furgal said. “And until recently no one knew what they were.”

Dr. Furgal and graduate student Nai-hsuan Hu have been working on developing a sponge that is “photo-sensitive”, meaning it reacts to light. The result: a sponge that can be cleaned by shining UV light on it.

“(The light) then squeezes that sponge,” said Dr. Furgal. “Imagine like wringing out your kitchen sponge, but instead of you having to mechanically wring it out, the light is doing that work for you.”

The hope is to create a device that can be placed in wells and city water intake systems that will bring water through the sponge to be cleaned, and then the toxic chemicals can be removed from the sponge via UV light for safe disposal. It’s a technological breakthrough years in the making.

“So many times we thought something was happening, so I was really excited, and I called him to come in,” graduate student Nai-hsuan Hu told us. “We were looking at it and saying, ‘oh it’s working, it’s working!’ But then we realized it wasn’t working.”

“There’s even groups that have tried to do this before,” elaborated Dr. Furgal. “They’ve tried to make these light responsive sponges and were never able to really get them to move. And we were the first ones to really get them to move. Right here at BGSU.”

Dr. Furgal says that it’ll be some time before these sponges are operational on a large scale, but this breakthrough was a big step forward.

Reporting in Bowling Green, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

