Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka

Governor, First Lady to join Ukrainians in Parma for prayer Sunday morning
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of...
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of Ukraine and Ukrainians living in Ohio. He also directed the state's liquor control board to pull all Russian-made vodka and prohibit it sale.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has declared Sunday, Feb. 27 as a statewide Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine, following the invasion by Russian troops last week.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the Ukrainian flag will be flown both at the Ohio Statehouse and at his residence in Bexley, to further shop support both for those under attack and the state’s large Ukrainian population.

The Governor and First Lady Fran DeWine will be in Parma Sunday morning to take part in the Day of Prayer at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., officials stated Saturday afternoon.

The governor also directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard until further notice.

Gov. DeWine orders stop to sale of Russian vodka in Ohio
Gov. DeWine orders stop to sale of Russian vodka in Ohio(Ohio Liquor)

Russian Standard is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with its products sold in Ohio.

It is sold both under Russian Standard and Green Mark Vodka labels.

According to the governor’s office, all other brands of vodka currently sold in the state, including those branded with Russian names, are purchased from distilleries not based in Russia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on a Monroe County highway Saturday...
Wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County sends two people to hospital
Damia Ezell
Witness copes following shooting death of 10-year-old he tried to save
TikTok videos have been going around joking about getting drafted
Young adults worry about the draft being reinstated after Russian invasion
Sandusky restaurant, OH Taco, is no longer selling vodka made in Russia in protest of the...
Sandusky restaurant pulls Russian vodka from shelves

Latest News

One man is dead following a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.
One person dead after driver crashes into tree in Wood County
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a shooting in Toledo last year.
Family of 61-year-old shooting victim continues to tell his story
His friends and family continue to share his story, to help end violence in Toledo.
Tyrone Gregory's family continues to share his story one year after his death.
Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting