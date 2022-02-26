Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has declared Sunday, Feb. 27 as a statewide Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine, following the invasion by Russian troops last week.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the Ukrainian flag will be flown both at the Ohio Statehouse and at his residence in Bexley, to further shop support both for those under attack and the state’s large Ukrainian population.

The Governor and First Lady Fran DeWine will be in Parma Sunday morning to take part in the Day of Prayer at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., officials stated Saturday afternoon.

The governor also directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard until further notice.

Gov. DeWine orders stop to sale of Russian vodka in Ohio (Ohio Liquor)

Russian Standard is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with its products sold in Ohio.

It is sold both under Russian Standard and Green Mark Vodka labels.

According to the governor’s office, all other brands of vodka currently sold in the state, including those branded with Russian names, are purchased from distilleries not based in Russia.

