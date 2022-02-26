Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on a Monroe County highway Saturday...
Wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County sends two people to hospital
Damia Ezell
Witness copes following shooting death of 10-year-old he tried to save
TikTok videos have been going around joking about getting drafted
Young adults worry about the draft being reinstated after Russian invasion
Sandusky restaurant, OH Taco, is no longer selling vodka made in Russia in protest of the...
Sandusky restaurant pulls Russian vodka from shelves

Latest News

One man is dead following a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.
One person dead after driver crashes into tree in Wood County
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance in city
Witness T.P. Brown Jr. used his car to pin a fleeing carjacking suspect up against a fence....
Police: Witnesses catch man who stole car with 3-year-old inside
Ten years ago when Trayvon Martin was fatally shot, Florida was one of the few states with...
‘Stand your ground’ laws proliferate after Trayvon Martin case