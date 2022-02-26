Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

LOOK: Orphaned bear cubs rescued in Wisconsin

By Jade Flury and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) – Three orphaned bear cubs are now in good hands after being rescued by a Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wisconsin.

The cubs were found last week by a group of researchers, WSAW reported. Researchers were using a radio collar to track a female bear for a project.

“This particular female had been a part of the study for a number of years, and there was some sort of complication, and unfortunately she passed away,” Mark Naniot, director of rehabilitation at Wild Instincts, said.

The late mama bear left three bear cubs behind. Without the help of Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation center, the bear cubs would most likely die.

“Of course, they would perish because they are not able to fend for themselves at this point, they can barely even walk,” Naniot said.

The cubs are bottle-fed by staff for now.

“Right now, they’re a little bit older, fortunately, so their eyes have just opened, and they’re doing every four-hour feedings so we don’t have to do anything around the clock,” Naniot said.

The bears weigh about four pounds and are living in an incubator.

Naniot said they try to minimize human contact with the cubs as much as possible.

“So the biggest thing is, they can imprint if you’re not careful because we are the caregivers … we’re giving them a bottle. They see us with a bottle and see us as the caregivers,” Naniot said.

In about two weeks, the cubs will learn how to eat other foods.

“So what we do is we have a couple of different isolated rooms, we teach them how to eat out of a dish as soon as they are a little bit more coordinated,” Naniot said.

After that, Naniot said it’s pretty much just giving the cubs food and leaving them alone. As the cubs grow, so will their enclosure.

“And then we have a couple outdoor enclosures that are very large, so we move them from smaller to bigger as we go,” he said.

The bear cubs are expected to be about 80 to 125 pounds before they are released.

“They adjust to the wild very well,” Naniot said. “The thing is, when we do release them, they already have all their fat reserves. For the most part, they almost stop eating completely, cause they already fattened up enough, and all they want to do is go into winter sleep.”

The bears are expected to be released into the wild after bear hunting season ends in October.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on a Monroe County highway Saturday...
Wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County sends two people to hospital
Damia Ezell
Witness copes following shooting death of 10-year-old he tried to save
TikTok videos have been going around joking about getting drafted
Young adults worry about the draft being reinstated after Russian invasion
Sandusky restaurant, OH Taco, is no longer selling vodka made in Russia in protest of the...
Sandusky restaurant pulls Russian vodka from shelves

Latest News

One man is dead following a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.
One person dead after driver crashes into tree in Wood County
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance in city
Witness T.P. Brown Jr. used his car to pin a fleeing carjacking suspect up against a fence....
Police: Witnesses catch man who stole car with 3-year-old inside
Ten years ago when Trayvon Martin was fatally shot, Florida was one of the few states with...
‘Stand your ground’ laws proliferate after Trayvon Martin case