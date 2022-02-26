Traffic
Metroparks Meetup: Historic mill on the Maumee

By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is rich in historical sites and one of them is located right in Providence Metropark.

In the southwest corner of Lucas County, just on the other side of the river from Grand Rapids, sits the Isaac Ludwig Mill.

“About 50 years ago, the Metroparks acquired it through a generous donation, and we’ve been operating it as a historic site ever since,” said Jodie McFarland, the Canal Experience Coordinator for Metroparks Toledo.

The mill serves as an example of what life was like a century and a half ago in our region, and all of these machines are still working today.

“Parts of it have been here since the 1840′s,” McFarland told 13abc. “It’s operated commercially as a sawmill for lumber mill. Gristmill, grinding grain, making flour. They’ve produced electricity here over the years. And animal feed later in its commercial life.”

The source of power for that electricity back then was the mighty Maumee River and it still is today. The river keeps the adjacent canal full of water and water flows from the canal back into the Maumee as it powers the mill. Boat trips on the canal are set to resume this summer.

“It’s been a couple of years since that’s happened, so we’re excited about that,” explained McFarland. “So, folks can come out then and ride the boat and tour the mill.”

The touring season typically runs from May through the end of October, but there are times available to stop in during the winter as well. Activities vary from season to season, so there’s always something to check out.

There’s so many different areas to cover, I think there’s a little something for everybody when they come through,” McFarland said.

To find out what dates and times you can stop by Providence Metropark and checkout the Isaac Ludwig Mill, click on this link.

