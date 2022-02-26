Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sandusky restaurant pulls Russian vodka from shelves

Sandusky restaurant, OH Taco, is no longer selling vodka made in Russia in protest of the...
Sandusky restaurant, OH Taco, is no longer selling vodka made in Russia in protest of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.(OH Taco Facebook Page)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky restaurant is no longer selling any Russian vodka in protest of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

OH Taco, located on West Water Street in Sandusky, is an authentic Mexican restaurant and tequila bar, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant posted on Facebook Saturday that they are pulling all vodka made in Russia from its shelves “in support of Ukraine and world peace.” The post also used the hashtags #peacefortheukraine and #standwithurkraine.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on three fronts early Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 as forces advanced toward the capital of Kyiv.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on a Monroe County highway Saturday...
Wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County sends two people to hospital
Damia Ezell
Witness copes following shooting death of 10-year-old he tried to save
TikTok videos have been going around joking about getting drafted
Young adults worry about the draft being reinstated after Russian invasion

Latest News

One man is dead following a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.
One person dead after driver crashes into tree in Wood County
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a shooting in Toledo last year.
Family of 61-year-old shooting victim continues to tell his story
His friends and family continue to share his story, to help end violence in Toledo.
Tyrone Gregory's family continues to share his story one year after his death.
Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of...
Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka