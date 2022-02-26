Sandusky restaurant pulls Russian vodka from shelves

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky restaurant is no longer selling any Russian vodka in protest of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

OH Taco, located on West Water Street in Sandusky, is an authentic Mexican restaurant and tequila bar, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant posted on Facebook Saturday that they are pulling all vodka made in Russia from its shelves “in support of Ukraine and world peace.” The post also used the hashtags #peacefortheukraine and #standwithurkraine.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on three fronts early Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 as forces advanced toward the capital of Kyiv.

