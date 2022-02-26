Toledo Leaders Praise SCOTUS Nomination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A black woman has been nominated to sit on the bench of the Supreme Court for the first time in history.

President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday. The move was a campaign promise that he had made two years ago.

Toledo Municipal Clerk of Court, Vallie Bowman English, has served for almost 20 years in her position. She believes the nomination is pivotal to make the court more in line with America’s population.

“It’s important for the Supreme Court to be diverse and to reflect all of the diversity of our country,” Bowman English said.

Bowman-English also says the President’s pick is an inspiring one for women of color.

“I think its important for little black girls to be able to see her and see that she has ascended to the highest court, and believe that they to can not only do that, but can do whatever they want to,” Bowman English said.

A former president of the Toledo chapter of the NAACP, WilliAnn Moore, says she is happy about the nomination but believes there is still work to be done.

“We need other people from other diverse backgrounds on that particular court because with their background comes a different experience to the decisions that are being made,” Moore said.

Out of the 113 justices in the courts history, only three have been people of color.

Although still pushing for more progress, Moore praises the nomination and the president following through on his promise.

“He said it, he maintained it, and he fulfilled it,” Moore said.

With the Senate deciding Jackson’s fate, Bowman-English says if Judge Jackson is confirmed, it as a milestone for the country.

“It’s a part of the American dream, and it will no longer be a dream -- it’ll be a reality.”

