Wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County sends two people to hospital

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on a Monroe County highway Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash occurred at 12:44a.m. on I-75 near Ready Road in South Rockwood.

According to authorities, a red Dodge Caravan, driven by a 37-year-old woman, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-75. The driver crashed head-on with a black Cadillac SUV, traveling southbound.

The 26-year-old man driving the SUV was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Trenton Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was trapped for several hours in the vehicle, according to a MSP news release. She was extricated from the vehicle by the Berlin Township Fire Department and transported by air ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for several hours while the Michigan State Police investigated.

Dundee Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Township Fire Department and the Monroe County Ambulance assisted on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at: 734-242-3500.

