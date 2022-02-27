2/26: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with a light southwesterly breeze and lows in the mid-20s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy still with highs around 40. A stray flurry possible off to the east. SUNDAY NIGHT: Colder with lows in the upper teens and lighter winds. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday and a bit breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Slight chance for flurries Wednesday, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Slight chance for flurries again Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and dry Friday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Chance for rain returns on Saturday with highs in the low 50s.

