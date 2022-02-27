Family of 61-year-old shooting victim continues to tell his story

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year ago Saturday, Toledo native Tyrone Gregory, was shot and killed on the 3300 block of Stickney Avenue.

Gregory’s sister, Katherine Stewart, says the year has been a tough one for her and her family.

“We would’ve talked by now or even seen each other within the last week,” She said. “I don’t have that. His absence is definitely felt. "

Gregory’s close friend and boss, Darrell Whittaker, says he too continues to feel his absence.

“Oh man I think about it all of the time,” He said. ”I had a goddaughter that was born on 2-26 and then a follow friend that died on 2-26. So, I’ve just been coping with it day to day. "

Family and friends say that Tyrone was known for his big smile and fun personality.

“Lovable, hard worker, he just liked to have fun,” Whittaker said. “He was about his business. he helped me out when I had to be away, and he kept the guys in line.”

Toledo resident, Audrey Jones, says she remembers Gregory as that same fun loving and humorous guy.

“One thing about him, he always wanted me to dance with him,” Jones said. “If I didn’t get it right, he’d say ‘you might as well go sit down.’”

Gregory was just one of a record 71 homicide victims in Toledo last year. His loved ones say that they think people need to think about the consequences of their actions.

“Before we revert to violence, think about the things that you’re taking away,” Stewart said. “You’re taking away someone from their family and you’re also taking yourself from your own family. "

Whittaker agrees with Stewart and thinks people need to truly think things through before they do something as drastic as this incident.

“It’s senseless. Just think and react before you act on the situations.”

Stewart says though there are hard days, but she is optimistic about the community coming together to help end these crimes.

“For the ones who have lost loved ones, my heart goes out to you, and maybe with change we can do better,” Stewart said. “We can pull together and make some changes.”

