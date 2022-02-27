One person dead after driver crashes into tree in Wood County

HENRY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead following a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded about 7:30pm to a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Needles Road, between Potter Road and Range Line in Henry Township.

When deputies arrived on scene that located James King, 61, from Deshler, Ohio. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

