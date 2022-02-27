Toledo’s energy efficiency program Leopardo is no more

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leopardo is no more. That was the controversial city of Toledo energy efficiency project.

The city was going to borrow more than $40 million to renovate some city buildings but many questioned the project’s price and what it would actually achieve.

Just about everyone was in agreement that places like Toledo Municipal Court needs the work, need the energy efficiencies but the problem has always been how to do it.

We now know the Leopardo project won’t be part of that.

Last summer the project came to light. The city selected a company called Leopardo to bring energy efficiencies and savings to places like Toledo Municipal Court, the Safety Building along with the Alarms Building to name a few.

The price tag was about $40-$46 million. That money the city would have to borrow and planned to pay back through energy efficiencies.

“When it got right down to it and we added all the numbers up, the energy savings weren’t there. There was a lot more work,” said Paul Rasmusson, Director of Public Service.

That’s why the Leopardo project is no more. Buildings will still get work, for example council will soon review plans to spend $18 million to renovate Municipal Court but the borrowing of over $40 million won’t happen.

“It was bid to be paid for by the entirety of the energy savings and there was too much work and not enough pay back,” sad Rasmusson.

“It’s a good thing that it died because there were a lot of unanswered questions,” said City Council member Katie Moline.

Moline was very vocal about Leopardo when it first surfaced. One of the confusing parts was something called “avoided capital costs” of $77 million. But no one was quite sure what that meant or how it was calculated.

“We were being promised there were going to be substantial, multimillion dollar of cost savings and they couldn’t define what those cost savings were,” said Moline.

Leopardo’s data and findings will still be used and buildings mentioned in it like the Frederick Douglass Community Center are already getting some of the changes and efficiencies suggested. But the massive borrowing proposal with lingering questions isn’t something that will linger anymore.

Once the council and administration finish Municipal Court, they’ll have to decide what to do with the other buildings. No time or firm plans are set on those.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.