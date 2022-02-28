2/27: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lighter winds and lows around 20. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 30. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a slight chance for a sprinkle. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. A few snow showers and flurries will be possible from later Wednesday into Wednesday night and Thursday, when highs will only be in the low to mid-30s. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs Saturday in the mid-50s with a chance for rain. Rain chances will continue into Saturday night and Sunday, when highs will be in the upper 50s.

