2/27: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Sprinkles and flurries possible midweek, but a better chance for rain arrives Saturday.
2/27: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lighter winds and lows around 20. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 30. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a slight chance for a sprinkle. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. A few snow showers and flurries will be possible from later Wednesday into Wednesday night and Thursday, when highs will only be in the low to mid-30s. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs Saturday in the mid-50s with a chance for rain. Rain chances will continue into Saturday night and Sunday, when highs will be in the upper 50s.

