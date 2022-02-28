Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

BGSU holding virtual panel on war in Ukraine

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University is hosting a panel discussion to help the community understand the war in Ukraine.

The free, virtual event is set for Monday, Feb. 28 starting at 8:00 p.m.

Several faculty members will serve as panelists, including:

  • Stefan Fritsch, an associate professor of Political Science and whose research focuses on political economy, technology, and the politics of Europe.
  • Edgar Landgraf, a professor of German and director of BGSU’s MA in European Studies program. His research focuses on German culture and philosophy. Last spring, he taught the seminar “Fascism in Europe: Then and Now.”
  • Timothy Pogacar, an associate professor of Russian and expert on the language, culture, and history of Russia and Slavic countries.
  • Marc Simon, the Chair of the Political Science department, who will moderate the discussion.  His research and teaching focus on war and political violence, conflict resolution, and nonviolence.

Those interested can join the virtual event via Zoom here.

Meeting ID: 846 0199 5117

Passcode: 581523

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.
One person dead after driver crashes into tree in Wood County
Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon south of downtown...
TPD identifies man killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Police officers on the scene of a officer-involved shooting in south Toledo.
Police shoot knife-wielding man at south Toledo apartment complex
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a shooting in Toledo last year.
Family of 61-year-old shooting victim continues to tell his story

Latest News

March 1st starts off problem gambling awareness month. For the month, Ohio groups are coming...
Ohio works to help during Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Gambling Addiction Month
Gambling Addiction Month
The Strain family sells flowers and vegetables all over the country
Local greenhouse sells its products all over the country
Roy's Mart in Monroe is priced at $3.77 per gallon
Russia-Ukraine crisis already affecting gas prices in our area
Award for best-tasting water goes to a village in northwest Ohio
Award for best-tasting water goes to a village in northwest Ohio