BGSU holding virtual panel on war in Ukraine

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University is hosting a panel discussion to help the community understand the war in Ukraine.

The free, virtual event is set for Monday, Feb. 28 starting at 8:00 p.m.

Several faculty members will serve as panelists, including:

Stefan Fritsch, an associate professor of Political Science and whose research focuses on political economy, technology, and the politics of Europe.

Edgar Landgraf, a professor of German and director of BGSU’s MA in European Studies program. His research focuses on German culture and philosophy. Last spring, he taught the seminar “Fascism in Europe: Then and Now.”

Timothy Pogacar, an associate professor of Russian and expert on the language, culture, and history of Russia and Slavic countries.

Marc Simon, the Chair of the Political Science department, who will moderate the discussion. His research and teaching focus on war and political violence, conflict resolution, and nonviolence.

Those interested can join the virtual event via Zoom here.

Meeting ID: 846 0199 5117

Passcode: 581523

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.