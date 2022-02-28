Local greenhouse sells its products across the country

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While we’re about to get a little taste of spring, it’s been feeling like that at local greenhouses for months. There are dozens of different kinds of plants and flowers starting to bloom at Tom Strain & Sons Farm Market and Garden Center. The Strain family has about six acres of greenhouses, and millions of seeds are planted every year.

While we all enjoy the end result, there’s a lot that goes into getting to that point. Gary Strain is the fifth generation of his family to farm. “People sometimes think you just plant seeds, throw on some water ‚and its done. I wish it was that easy.”

The flowers and vegetables are moved multiple times throughout the greenhouse during the growing process, and that’s just the start. “Every day we water and spray. We have to turn the heat up and down. We also have to watch the air movement. We basically have to babysit every day.”

The planting process started in late December, and it will continue in the weeks and months ahead. “We still plant seeds until the first week of May and everything should be shipped out by the first of June.”

The Strains not only supply their own farm market, they also sell what they grow to independent garden centers all over the region. In fact, Gary says about 80 percent of their crop is shipped out of town. “We’re into states like Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Indiana.”

Right now, Gary is working up to 90 hours some weeks. Many of the employees are putting in a lot of overtime too. “My main group is getting about 60 hours a week right now, and it’s been that way since December.” The fruits of all that labor, will certainly be enjoyed by many in the months ahead.

When it comes to what they grow, the balance between flowers and vegetables used to be fairly even. But Strain says that’s shifted in recent years, and flowers now make up about 75 percent of their crops.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.