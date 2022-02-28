Driver reached 113 m.p.h. before crash that killed pedestrian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A North Carolina man was killed in a crash following a police chase in which the suspect’s vehicle reached up to 113 miles per hour.

Officials identified the victim as Mohamed Souare, 35, of Harrisburg, North Carolina.

Toledo police say they were chasing a vehicle driven by Michael Jackson, 35, of Toledo just before midnight on Monday near Sylvania Avenue and Willys Parkway. It ended near Alexis Road and Woodside Trail when police say Jackson’s vehicle struck a work vehicle and rolled. Souare was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

That area was a Toledo Edison work zone after a driver hit a pole the day before. The initial police report identifies Souare as a pedestrian who was in the area. Souare was not an Edison employee or contractor according to a Toledo Edison spokesperson.

Jackson is facing a series of charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident or collision, eluding police, as well as other traffic violations.

A North Carolina man was killed in a crash after Michael Jackson, 35, of Toledo, led police on a chase throughout the city, according to Toledo Police. (wtvg)

