Person killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department’s spokesperson.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. south of downtown Toledo. The Trail was closed for hours.

The spokesperson believed the vehicle hit one of the I-75 bridge piers. The victim was trapped and was extricated after the coroner arrived.

The person’s identity hasn’t been released.

