Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Person killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail

A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon south of downtown...
A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon south of downtown Toledo.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department’s spokesperson.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. south of downtown Toledo. The Trail was closed for hours.

The spokesperson believed the vehicle hit one of the I-75 bridge piers. The victim was trapped and was extricated after the coroner arrived.

The person’s identity hasn’t been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.
One person dead after driver crashes into tree in Wood County
Police said 2 people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 2500...
2 men in critical condition after Saturday afternoon shooting
Tyrone Gregory, 61, was killed in a shooting in Toledo last year.
Family of 61-year-old shooting victim continues to tell his story
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of...
Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka
Two people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on a Monroe County highway Saturday...
Wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County sends two people to hospital

Latest News

Ukrainian Flag
Toledo residents from Ukraine are reaching out for help
Families who live in Toledo gather to raise awareness and help citizens of Ukraine.
Ukrainians in Toledo share their story
Balusik said he began around 2009 or 2010.
Toledo man arrested on child pornography charges
What's next for Putin and Russia?
What’s next for Putin and Russia?