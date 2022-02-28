Police shoot knife-wielding man at south Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - WATCH LIVE: Police release body camera footage of the incident Wednesday morning. You can watch the livestream at the link here.

The original story is as follows:

Toledo Police shot a man who advanced toward officers while holding a knife Monday morning.

The man is in critical condition and TPD has not identified him at this time.

It happened at the Heathergate Apartments in the 4600 block of Heatherdowns just after midnight.

Officers responded to calls for fireworks and gunshots in the area and found a man setting off fireworks in the parking lot.

Police say the man sat on the tailgate of a truck with fireworks in the bed of the truck when he reached into his pants pocket. Officers asked him to take his hands out of his pockets and step off of the tailgate but he did not comply with orders. That’s when police say he grabbed more fireworks and a lighter but an officer took the fireworks from his hands.

The man then grabbed a knife and did not comply with orders when police told him to drop it.

Police say the man asked the officer to shoot him, then advanced toward the officer with the knife still in his hand. The officer backed away from the man and tried to deescalate the situation.

After TPD backup arrived, the man pressed the knife to his chest and continued to move toward officers, still asking them to shoot him. The man took his jacket off and began pacing. A back-up officer drew his taser and “utilized a warning arc” and police say the man ignored that.

The man once again pressed the knife into his chest and walked away from officers, at which point the back-up officer deployed his taser. It did not work and the man grabbed the taser wires, trying to pull the probes out. The officer then deployed his taser again, which was also unsuccessful, police say.

The man continued to pull the probes out and moved toward the back-up officer, still wielding the knife. That’s when the first officer who arrived on the scene shot the man twice.

Officers gave the man first aid and called for additional medical assistance. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Toledo Police say the officer who shot the man is on paid administrative leave and the investigation is ongoing. TPD has not yet identified the officers involved.

The department said in a news release Monday that body camera footage will be released at a press conference in the future.

