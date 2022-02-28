Traffic
Russia-Ukraine crisis already affecting gas prices in our area

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Russia-Ukraine conflict has done a number on the oil market and we are paying the price.

AAA reports the average in Toledo is $3.33 a gallon and experts warn we could get to the $4 mark soon.

Some states are getting close; in Michigan, AAA reports the average is $3.56 per gallon.

Roy’s Mart is located in Monroe. There, gas cost $3.77 a gallon on Monday.

“I pulled in here to get gas because I was on E, but when I pulled in I looked at the gas prices up to 3.77, I’ve got to get premium in my car,” says Monroe resident Dustin Hopper. “I said, no I’m not going to do it. I’m going to go look somewhere else to try to get cheaper gas, get on the internet, maybe even go to Ohio and see if it’s cheaper down there.”

13abc spoke to the owner of Roy’s Mart Roy Hana.

“It affects me a lot, it affects the consumer, it affects the owners, it affects everybody. It’s tough,” Hana said.

Hana adds that many people who frequent his store are low income and are now spending even less money on goodies inside the mart.

“But instead of buying a 5 or 10 dollar purchase, they’re buying a one dollar purchase and you can’t buy a whole lot for a dollar. But that’s what they’re limited to.”

With the conflict in Ukraine raging on, Hana is worried gas prices will just keep going up.

“Everybody is saying it’s going to be up to 6 or 7 dollars by summer, that’s outrageous,” Hana said. “I mean, summer is when people get out and do a lot. That’s going to limit a lot of people to a certain price. Hopefully they don’t, we’ll just keep praying for the best.”

Locally-owned shops like Roy’s Mart are doing everything they can to stay afloat. But is it enough? Hana isn’t sure.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do. We sell gas at product cost. Do we make money on gas? No, we don’t. We make money inside to offset the price of gas. So when people come and buy gas and leave, we appreciate that, but when they come in and buy inside, that’s where we make our money and that’s where I pay my employees. We’re not trying to get rich, we’re just trying to survive like anybody and everybody.”

Hana says if people want to support his business and other local gas stations don’t just get gas; go inside and buy a coffee or a small snack.

