Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting virtual food bank

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Norothwestern Ohio Food Bank has named March as Virtual Food Drive Month.

“We have developed the technology to make it easier for individuals or companies to sponsor food drives right on the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank website,” James Caldwell, President and CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank said. “Hosting or participating in a food drive now is as simple as a few clicks.”

Through the organization’s online portal, people can move badly needed products from the shelf to the cart where they are totaled. When the shopping is done, donors enter their credit card information for the final amount. Instead of taking the time to shop, donors can enter how much they want to donate.

The virtual drive begins March 1 and runs through the end of the month.

