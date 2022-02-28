Toledo residents from Ukraine are reaching out for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the Russian invasion of Ukraine some of Toledo’s residents have to watch the war unfold in the place they call home.

Alona Matchenko is a law student at the University of Toledo, before enrolling, she lived in Ukraine her whole life. She taught for several years in the country’s capital of Kiev, before moving to the United States in 2016. She says the hardest thing about her situation is that she is away from her loved ones.

“it’s not having the ability to be there for them,” Matchenko said. “Just the thought of the fact that I cannot help, it’s indescribable, I cannot describe that.”

She told 13ABC, she hasn’t visited Ukraine in almost four years.

Her friend Tetyana Fedorova McGowan has lived in Toledo for 14 years, but is from Lviv in Ukraine. She says the war is senseless.

“We have a lot of Russian friends here in the United States specifically in Toledo, there’s a lot of Russian friends in Russia,” She said. “People that go out on the streets and protest and say no to this war in Ukraine.”

Matchenko created a Facebook group called Toledo helps Ukraine. She started the group to help organize demonstrations raise money and gather supplies for Ukrainian citizens.

“We want to raise and make awareness for people to know that the people in Ukraine are asking for help,” She said. “We have an opportunity here in the united states to be heard, and our voices can be heard.”

Fedorova McGowen says its important to spread their message about their home.

“We just want to bring awareness and show the world that Ukraine is not a threat,” She said. “We are just on our own land, we don’t need anybody else’s land. we just want our own life and own land and we’re going to defend it until the end.”

