What’s next for Putin and Russia?

There are a lot of unknowns as the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues
What's next for Putin and Russia?
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of unknowns still as the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues. The biggest question mark is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His moves so far have defied what some expected and the world’s watching for what comes next.

Will Ukraine totally fall under Russian control? Will the Russians install a government in Ukraine that they essentially control? Will Putin keep going through Europe? Only Putin really knows.

The fact that we are now looking at Russia fully invading a neighboring European country is something few would have imagined in this time in history.

“I think it’s shocking that he’s actually gone through with the invasion,” said University of Toledo professor Joel Voss, Ph.D.

Dr. Voss says the tough talk was expected but the full military assault on the entire country of Ukraine makes people wonder what’s coming next.

“Putin’s decision making seems to not go with what most people would predict at this point. I think that is worrisome,” said Voss.

“It’s a deep tragedy. It’s a deep tragedy for the people of Ukraine to have to endure more suffering,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

Rep. Kaptur serves on the Ukraine Congressional caucus. She’s worried Putin is trying to return the region to the Soviet Union days. Which would be a big hit to the Ukranian people who dug out from those times to vote for their own independence which is now under attack.

“They had been working so hard, the younger generation if you could see them. What they have tried to dig out of from decades and decades literally centuries of oppression it is truly inspiring,” said Rep. Kaptur.

The greater hope now is that Putin doesn’t spread his attacks across Europe.

“The stakes with even a unified military force against Russia I think are too high,” said Dr. Voss.

Here’s something else to watch. The refugee crisis. With so many leaving Ukraine now and in the future that could be something that really becomes life and death for so many.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

