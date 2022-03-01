2022 Toledo budget passed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved the 2022 city budget on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the city said it focuses on core services like public safety, roads, and parks. The city plans to hire more than 100 more police officers and firefighters, as well as more emergency vehicles.

The budget allocates funding for road and sidewalk repair which the city said will result in 154 road resurfacing projects this year.

With the money the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan, Toledo will invest more than $5 million in city parks.

“Tonight’s passage of balanced general fund and capital budgets allows Toledo to make critical investments in its neighborhoods, particularly in public safety, while safeguarding the long-term financial health of our future,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement.

