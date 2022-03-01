Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2022 Toledo budget passed

Toledo, Ohio Skyline
Toledo, Ohio Skyline(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved the 2022 city budget on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the city said it focuses on core services like public safety, roads, and parks. The city plans to hire more than 100 more police officers and firefighters, as well as more emergency vehicles.

The budget allocates funding for road and sidewalk repair which the city said will result in 154 road resurfacing projects this year.

With the money the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan, Toledo will invest more than $5 million in city parks.

“Tonight’s passage of balanced general fund and capital budgets allows Toledo to make critical investments in its neighborhoods, particularly in public safety, while safeguarding the long-term financial health of our future,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after driver flees Toledo Police
Driver reached 113 m.p.h. before crash that killed pedestrian
A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon south of downtown...
TPD identifies man killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Police officers on the scene of a officer-involved shooting in south Toledo.
Police shoot knife-wielding man at south Toledo apartment complex
It's a competition that samples water from all over the globe. And the award for best-tasting...
Award for best-tasting water goes to a village in northwest Ohio
Airport Hwy was closed Tuesday after a crash
Stretch of Airport Hwy. closed, one hospitalized in crash during police chase

Latest News

3/1/22: Bright Side
3/1/22: Bright Side
Suspect streams police chase on Facebook before crash
Suspect streams police chase on Facebook before crash
Gunner was found last summer with serious injuries after being hit by a car in the Spring...
Local rescue helps cat that’s gone through a few of his nine lives
Airport Hwy. Crash 6 p.m.
Airport Hwy. Crash 6 p.m.