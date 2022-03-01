3/1: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

With highs in the upper-40s and low-50s this afternoon, the only “snow” has been confined to the top of all that paczki on this Mardi Gras. Wednesday’s conditions will be similar, though scattered showers will convert briefly to light snow overnight into early Thursday. It shouldn’t impact the morning commute too much, nor will it last long on the ground, as we’re still eyeing more rain and highs in the 60s by Sunday.

