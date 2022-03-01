Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Stretch of Airport Hwy. closed, one hospitalized in crash during police chase

Airport Hwy. Crash - March 1
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Airport Highway is closed between Barclay and Elmdale after a crash Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

The owner of one of the vehicles involved told 13abc at the scene that their car was stolen from their driveway earlier this morning. After police spotted the vehicle, the suspect led officers on a police chase that ended when the car crashed into another vehicle and a telephone pole.

The driver of the the vehicle that was struck and was not involved in the chase was taken to the hospital. They are an employee at Superior Packaging and was leaving for their lunch break at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the chase was taken into police custody.

The telephone pole that was hit fell over and damaged a Toledo Police cruiser.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after driver flees Toledo Police
Driver reached 113 m.p.h. before crash that killed pedestrian
A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon south of downtown...
TPD identifies man killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Police officers on the scene of a officer-involved shooting in south Toledo.
Police shoot knife-wielding man at south Toledo apartment complex
It's a competition that samples water from all over the globe. And the award for best-tasting...
Award for best-tasting water goes to a village in northwest Ohio

Latest News

3/1/22: Bright Side
3/1/22: Bright Side
Toledo, Ohio Skyline
2022 Toledo budget passed
Suspect streams police chase on Facebook before crash
Suspect streams police chase on Facebook before crash
Gunner was found last summer with serious injuries after being hit by a car in the Spring...
Local rescue helps cat that’s gone through a few of his nine lives
Airport Hwy. Crash 6 p.m.
Airport Hwy. Crash 6 p.m.