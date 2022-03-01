Stretch of Airport Hwy. closed, one hospitalized in crash during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Airport Highway is closed between Barclay and Elmdale after a crash Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

The owner of one of the vehicles involved told 13abc at the scene that their car was stolen from their driveway earlier this morning. After police spotted the vehicle, the suspect led officers on a police chase that ended when the car crashed into another vehicle and a telephone pole.

The driver of the the vehicle that was struck and was not involved in the chase was taken to the hospital. They are an employee at Superior Packaging and was leaving for their lunch break at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the chase was taken into police custody.

The telephone pole that was hit fell over and damaged a Toledo Police cruiser.

