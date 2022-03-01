BGSU holding memorial honoring hazing victim

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will hold a candlelight memorial to honor the life of a BGSU hazing victim nearly one year after his death.

The memorial to honor Stone Foltz is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at the Union Oval near the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

“Such tragedies must not continue to plague our state and nation,” a university spokesperson wrote in a statement. “One student death is too many, and this memorial focuses on Stone and ensuring he is never forgotten.”

Foltz died on March 7, 2021 after an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity hazing incident in which pledges were allegedly told to drink an entire handle of alcohol before they could leave. Several people have since been charged in connection to the hazing incident. Some students were expelled and some were suspended for their role.

