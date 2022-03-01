Local rescue helps cat that’s gone through a few of his nine lives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fur Angels is a small rescue group that’s having a big impact in our region. The group has taken on some tough cases, and the latest one involves a cat that’s used up a few of his nine lives. Gunner was found last summer with serious injuries after being hit by a car in the Spring Meadows area.

Jill Borkowski has been part of his story from the start. “Gunner had a severe upper respiratory infection, he was anemic, he had broken teeth and a fractured front leg.”

Gunner’s leg was amputated and he made a full recovery. Brooke Dutridge is the founder of Fur Angels.

“He is the sweetest boy. He is like a big old teddy bear. He loves being held, and having his belly rubbed. It is very fulfilling to get animals off the streets and into homes. It is also rewarding to nurse ones that are injured back to health. The best part is getting to a point where they can be adopted, and have a happily every after.”

Gunner was adopted last December, but a few weeks later he stopped walking. He’s now back with Fur Angels, and in recent weeks he’s undergone major medical testing including an MRI and a CT scan. “We’ve given Gunner a middle name and it’s worth. We realize it’s a ton of money to spend on one creature, but he’s worth it.”

Gunner’s bills total about $6,000 at this point. About a third of that money has been raised so far. Brooke says the balance is due by the end of March. “We don’t want finances to get in the way of helping an animal in need. With the community, we can make that possible. We are amazed by all the wonderful people in our area who have stepped up to help cats like Gunner. We are so grateful.”

Brooke started Fur Angels about two years ago. The volunteer-based rescue helps find homes for hundreds of animals every year. Jill says Gunner is just one of several animals in need of extra care that have recently been taken in by the group. “We’re a small rescue doing our best to help a creature in need. Changing the life of even just one animal is worth it. We have faith that our animal-loving community will have our backs, and help us continue to change Gunner’s life.”

There is no definitive diagnosis for Gunner right now, they are still waiting for some test results. He will start physical therapy Wednesday. It will include walking on an underwater treadmill, laser therapy and acupuncture.

As you heard, Fur Angels still needs to raise several thousand dollars to cover Gunner’s bills. If you’d like to donate, click here.

